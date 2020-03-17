COVID-19: Govt Orders Ministries to Install Thermal Scanners, Suspend Passes for Visitors
The official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said these precautionary measures were aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order has also asked officials to avoid all forms of non-essential travel (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government on Monday asked all ministries and departments to install thermal scanners at the entrance of the buildings and suspend issuance of temporary and visitor passes with immediate effect.
According to an official order, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), these precautionary measures were aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"All ministries and departments are advised to take all necessary measures, including installation of thermal scanners, mandatory placing of hand sanitiser at the entrance of the government buildings, discourage visits by outsiders, and suspend all temporary or visitor passes with immediate effect." it said. Only those visitors who have a proper permission of the officer whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened," it said.
The order also asked officers to avoid non-essential travel, and directed closure of gyms, recreation centres and creches located in government buildings.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’
- Coronavirus Pandemic: How Indian Parents Are Keeping their Children Busy as Schools Shut
- 'Viral' Exposure: Why the World is Suddenly Obsessed with Old Films Like 'Contagion' and 'The Flu'
- Coronavirus Impact: India Bans Incoming Flights from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia
- Flipkart Insists Big Shopping Days Sale is Not Opportunism in Times of The Coronavirus