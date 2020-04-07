Take the pledge to vote

COVID-19: Govt to Allow Industrial Manufacturers to Produce Oxygen for Medical Use

The DGCI has asked all state and union territory drug controllers to take action for granting licence to manufacturers of industrial oxygen to make oxygen for medical use.

PTI

April 7, 2020
COVID-19: Govt to Allow Industrial Manufacturers to Produce Oxygen for Medical Use
Image for representation purpose.

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has decided to grant licence to manufacturers of industrial oxygen to produce oxygen for medical use in public interest in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The DGCI has asked all state and union territory drug controllers to take action for granting licence to manufacturers of industrial oxygen to make oxygen for medical use.

In a letter, the DCGI said that supplemental oxygen therapy is part of clinical management of COVID-19 patients and therefore, it is imperative to ensure the availability and supply of oxygen medical use across the country.

He said that the All India Industrial Gases Manufactures' Association has proposed for allowing manufactures of industrial oxygen to produce for medical use.

"...to ensure the availability and supply of oxygen for medical use it has been decided in public interest that premises which are having facility to manufacture industrial oxygen should be granted manufacturing licence to manufacture oxygen for medical use within 24 hours of receiving the application, fees, etc. as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules," the DGCI said.

