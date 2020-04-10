COVID-19: Govt to Give Life Insurance Cover Up to Rs 35 Lakh to FCI Official & Labourers, Says Paswan

New Delhi: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday announced a life insurance cover of up to Rs 35 lakh per person to over 1 lakh FCI officials and labourers in case they succumb to COVID-19 after six months of performing duty from the day of lockdown on March 24.

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the Centre's nodal agency that is engaged in procurement of foodgrains at a minimum support price (MSP) directly from farmers and distributes the same at a subsidised rate to over 81 crore ration card holders in the country.

Currently, there is a provision to provide compensation to family members of FCI officials in case of death due to terrorist attack, bomb blast, mob violence and natural disasters. However, regular and contractual labourers are not included.

"It has been decided to provide Jeevan Bima Surakha (life insurance cover) to over 1 lakh FCI officials, including 80,000 labourers, working in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis," Paswan said in a statement.

The life insurance cover will be given to those who succumb to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, after six months of performing duty during the lockdown starting March 24, he said.

Paswan said a life insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per person will be provided to regular labourers, Rs 10 lakh to contract labourers, while other FCI officials will get up to Rs 25-35 lakh.

The category-1 FCI officials will get life insurance cover of up to Rs 35 lakh per person, category II up to Rs 30 lakh per person and category III and IV will get Rs 25-35 lakh per person, he added.

"The government is committed to protecting corona warriors who are risking their life and serving the nation," Paswan added.

Last month, the government had approved medical insurance to all doctors, nurses, para medics and staff working in treating COVID-19 patients.

The government has imposed lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube