INDIA

Covid-19: Gratified Supply Chains Between India-Saudi Arabia Have Been Maintained: Jaishankar

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

He also said that ensuring health needs reflects the strength of the bilateral ties.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the COVID-19 period.

"A warm conversation with #Saudi FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Gratified that our supply chains and trade commitments have been maintained even during #COVID period," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Ensuring health needs reflects the strength of our ties. Appreciate the gestures made by Saudi authorities to the Indian community," he said.

