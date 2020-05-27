Covid-19 Grips 50 of 52 Madhya Pradesh Districts But Recovery Rate Improves

Fifty districts of Madhya Pradesh have reported cases of the novel coronavirus. Along with the worst-affected of 52 districts-Indore and Bhopal, Covid-19 has gripped Jabalpur, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Gwalior and Dhar in the past 30 days.







With 165 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total cases of infections surged to 7,024 on Wednesday. Of the affected districts, 21 have ten or lesser corona patients.







Comparing nationally, Madhya Pradesh has a high recovery and it has brightened faces in administration as 53 per cent of the corona patients have recovered so far. The national recovery rate is around 42 per cent.







It is one of the top states in terms of patients fighting off the virus, said Health and Family Welfare minister Narottam Mishra. “I have been constantly talking about MP reining in corona spread speed and in the last week or so, the fresh cases have gone down gradually,” he added.







A total of 3,689 infected patients have been cured till date and the numbers of active patients under treatment is 3,030, a state-level Health bulletin mentioned.







Though the numbers of fresh cases have dwindled slightly in Bhopal (20) on Wednesday, Indore’s curve is still active as 79 new cases were reported positive.







However, Bhopal has sealed its borders restricting all kinds of movement in the wake of the outbreak. The spike in cases is also attributed to migrants’ return to their home state.

