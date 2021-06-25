COVID-19: Gujarat Government Asks Shop Owners To Vaccinate Their Staff

The Gujarat government has asked the shop owners in 18 cities, where night curfew is in place, to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19 by June 30 otherwise their shops will be closed. The night curfew has been extended in 18 cities of the state by a week following a meeting of the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday.

The government has also said that all the shopkeepers in the rest of the state should ensure vaccination of their staff by July 10.

The government has strictly warned that if shopkeepers don’t comply with the order, then their shop will be shut down. The 18 cities where night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) has been extended are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, Bharuch, Patan, Morbi, Bhuj, and Gandhidham.

Shops and business establishments, which are currently allowed to work till 7 pm, will be permitted to remain open till 9 pm in these 18 cities.

On June 24, the Gujarat government gave relaxations in COVID-19 induced restrictions. It allowed cinema halls, multiplexes, and auditoriums to function at 50 percent capacity as the state is witnessing a drop in new COVID-19 cases.

Now, restaurants can now offer dine-in services and remain open till 9 pm with 60 percent seating capacity. Multiplexes, cinema halls, auditoriums can operate with 50 percent capacity. Libraries with 60 percent capacity and government buses with 75 percent capacity have been allowed to operate. Only 40 people are allowed to attend a funeral and only 100 guests are allowed to attend a marriage ceremony.

Political and religious events can be held with 50 percent capacity of the venue and less than 200 attendees.

Gujarat on Thursday reported 129 new cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths due to it. So far more than 2.39 crore vaccine doses have been given across the state. Out of these, 51.41 lakh people have also received the second dose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here