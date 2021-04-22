india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»India»Covid-19: Haryana Govt Orders Closure of All Shops By 6 PM, Bans Non-essential Gatherings
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Haryana Govt Orders Closure of All Shops By 6 PM, Bans Non-essential Gatherings

A market in Chandigarh.

A market in Chandigarh.

The restrictions will come into effect from Friday, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said.

Having witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, the Haryana government on Thursday announced several restrictions to control the spread, including closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings. The restrictions will come into effect from Friday, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said.

“All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate)," Vij said in a tweet. The state government had recently capped the number of attendees in indoor events to 50 and that for open spaces to 200.

On April 21, Haryana recorded 9,623 new COVID-19 infections and 45 deaths, the state’s highest single-day spike in both cases and fatalities so far.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 22, 2021, 16:46 IST