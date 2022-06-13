Covid-19: Health Min Mandaviya Speaks to States, Urges to Hurry Up Booster for Elderly, Kids’ Vaccination

In view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday took stock of the virus situation across the country.

As per reports, the health minister interacted with state health ministers and reviewed the vaccination status in their respective areas. In a bid to tackle the ongoing spurt in cases, the health minister also laid down some suggestions.

He urged the states to focus on increasing Covid Vaccination coverage for school-going children and to facilitate precaution doses for the elderly. He also instructed the states to strengthen the surveillance & focus on genome sequencing.

India Reports Biggest Rise Since 3rd Wave

This comes after India recorded its biggest jump in virus cases since the third wave of the pandemic in January this year on Monday.

The weekly Covid-19 cases in the country saw the biggest jump since the third wave of the pandemic with fresh cases rising by more than 23,000 to nearly twice the previous week’s tally.

India is likely to record around 49,000 fresh Covid-19 cases between June 6 and 12, which is almost double the country’s total of 25,596, a report in the Times of India said. The weekly cases have been the highest since February 21 and 27, when over 86,000 cases were registered in a week. The increase of 23,000 cases from the preceding week is the highest since January 17 and 23.

Maharashtra and Kerala registered the highest cases among states, reporting over 65 percent of the fresh cases. While Maharashtra recorded 17,380 cases, up from 7,253 in the previous week, Kerala recorded around 14,500 cases, 70 percent higher than last week.

Over 100 Hospitalised in Mumbai in a Day

Mumbai on Sunday recorded more than 100 admissions to the hospitals due to the Covid virus, the highest single-day count in more than four months. Deaths of two below the age of 40 were recorded while the positivity rate in the city remained as high as 11 percent. In June, Maharashtra had reported nearly 23,500 (23,491) cases, of which almost 15,000 were from Mumbai. The rapid rise in cases has brought down Mumbai’s doubling rate to 513 days, reported TOI.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.