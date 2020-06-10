Covid-19: Here is How You Can Make a Face Mask at Home Using Only a Tissue Paper

Wearing face masks has become as important as wearing proper clothing while stepping out. The rise of the novel coronavirus has brought us in front of various changes. From accepting remote working and remote education, we have moulded ourselves along with new ways of leading life. We cannot step out without a mask protecting our faces today as India is still witnessing thousands of COVID-19 positive cases every day.

It is not feasible to buy several masks from the market and it is not even necessary. According to the government guidelines, masks made at home with household items can also provide us with protection at the hands of the virus.

Here is how you can make a mask from just a tissue paper:

WATCH VIDEO

Things you would need:



1. Tissue paper



2. Two rubber bands



3. Stapler

Steps of making the mask:



Step 1: take a tissue paper and fold it in half



Step 2: make continuous folds on the tissue starting from the edge. After making one fold, turn over the tissue for the next fold. This way, every simultaneous fold will be from the alternate side.



Step 3: When the tissue has been folded to a strip, fold and make a crease on the tissue from any one corner



Step 4: put a rubber band in the crease and secure it inside by stapling it



Step 5: repeat the same with the other corner



Step 6: stretch the middle portion of the tissue and viola! Your mask is ready