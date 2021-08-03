Covid 19: Himachal Pradesh Received 1801 Metric Ton of Medical Oxygen From Centre

Lack of oxygen created a lot of chaos in almost every part of the country during the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the months of May and June. However, Himachal Pradesh, with a population of 70 lakh, did not face a serious issue in this regard. In fact, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had assured his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to supply medical oxygen in case of an emergency.

Now it has come to light that the state received 1801 metric ton of oxygen from the Central government from January 1 to May 31. This information has come out in an RTI application filed by activist Sujeet Swami.

As per the information given by the Deputy Controller of Explosive Department, Himachal Pradesh received the most amount of oxygen supply in the month of May and the least amount in the month of February. The state got around 265.17 metric ton of medical oxygen supply in January, 218.11 metric ton in February, 224.47 metric ton in March, 354.09 metric ton in April and 739.39 metric ton in May. In these five months the maximum oxygen of 35.38 metric ton was supplied on May 23 while the least oxygen of 4.22 metric ton was supplied on March 10. The average medical oxygen supply in the state was 8.55 metric ton in January, 7.79 metric ton in February, 7.24 metric ton in March, 11.803 metric ton in April and 23.86 metric ton in May.

Apart from this, in these five months, Jammu Kashmir received 1973.17 metric ton medical oxygen. Uttarakhand received 8055. 79 metric ton, Haryana received 12586 metric ton, and Punjab-Chandigarh received 16107.58 metric ton of medical oxygen from the Centre.

Sujeet Swami said that during the second wave oxygen supply became a big issue but due to good facilities and awareness in Himachal Pradesh the state did not face any such problem. As the people received the right kind of medical facilities in time, the state managed to convert the supplies received from the Centre to surplus

