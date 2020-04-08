Covid-19 Hotspot Indore Reports 40 Fresh Cases, Taking Total Tally of Positive Patients to 213

Bhopal: Indore reported 40 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total tally of infected patients in the city to 213.

This took the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh to 381 with Indore that has been categorised as a COVID-19 hotspot accounting for over half of these cases.

Besides, Khargone and Barwani districts reported eight and nine positive patients, respectively, on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the capital city of Bhopal is 94, while Ujjain has reported 13 cases so far.

Both Indore and Bhopal are under complete lockdown.

Among others who tested positive in Indore included an IPS officer posted at Mhow, a cantonment town in Indore, according to the health bulletin of the MG Medical College, Indore.

Till April 6, 11 of the positive patients had been discharged from various hospitals spread across the city, while seven were in quarantine centres. The condition of 161 patients is stated to be stable, 13 are critical, while 21 have died so far.

The six fresh casualties in Indore were identified as Shehzad Ahmed (49), Devendra Jain (47), Harish Hariyan (51), Sanjay Parihar (47), Pradeep Khandelwal (57) and Santosh Bhagwat (59).

Indore Collector Manish Singh ordered slapping of charges under the stringet National Security Act against four men who allegedly attacked a police constable in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Salim Khan (50), Javed (30), Imran (24) and Sameer Khan (22).

