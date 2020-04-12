Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: I&B Ministry Tells Broadcasters, Cable Operators to Continue Uninterrupted Services

The intent behind the constant flow of essential and authentic information through various media is to ensure public order and safety in the current situation of an unprecedented pandemic, the letter dated April 11 said.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cable, DTH, Lower Taxes, GST
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting ministry has asked television broadcasters, DTH and cable TV operators to ensure uninterrupted supply of their services in the interest of viewers in the "difficult times" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to all broadcasters, DTH providers, multi-system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators (LCOs), it urged them to continue to provide uninterrupted services to their subscribers and cooperate with other players within the distribution chain in the interest of the viewers and larger public safety in these "difficult times".

"All steps may, therefore, be taken to ensure that the people continue to uninterruptedly view the available channels," the ministry said.

The intent behind the constant flow of essential and authentic information through various media is to ensure public order and safety in the current situation of an unprecedented pandemic, the letter dated April 11 said.

"lt will be appreciated by all concerned stakeholders that at this critical juncture, this steady flow of information and keeping the public engaged inside their homes with programmes on news, authentic information and entertainment is of paramount importance," the ministry said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,302,649

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,837,404

    +57,661

  • Cured/Discharged

    421,481

     

  • Total DEATHS

    113,274

    +4,495
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres