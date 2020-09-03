Coronavirus in India: This GIF Illustrates Record Spike Over Last 24 Hours Across States

India recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 83,883 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total Covid-19 count in the country past the 38 lakh mark. India had breached the the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 as 1,043 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Of the 1,043 fresh deaths, 292 are from Maharashtra, 113 from Karnataka, 106 from Punjab, 98 from Tamil Nadu, 74 from Uttar Pradesh, 72 from Andhra Pradesh, 56 from West Bengal, 27 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Bihar, 19 from Delhi, 15 each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, 13 from Puducherry, and 12 each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Here’s a GIF mapping new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours:

India has the world's third highest tally of virus infections, with more than 3.7 million confirmed cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Despite a strict lockdown, the pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down as it moves from cities into the country's rural interior.

Of the total 67,376 deaths across the country, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 25,195, followed by 7,516 in Tamil Nadu, 5,950 in Karnataka, 4,481 in Delhi, 4,125 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,616 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,339 in West Bengal, 3,046 in Gujarat, and 1,618 in Punjab. So far, 1,453 people have died of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,081 in Rajasthan, 856 in Telangana, 732 in Jammu and Kashmir, 721 in Haryana, 646 in Bihar, 514 in Odisha, 438 in Jharkhand, 323 in Assam, 305 in Kerala, 299 in Chhattisgarh and 291 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 253 fatalities, Goa 204, Tripura 126, Chandigarh 59, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47, Himachal Pradesh 43, Ladakh 35, Manipur 29, Meghalaya 13, Nagaland nine, Arunachal Pradesh seven, Sikkim four and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two each. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.