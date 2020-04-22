Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19: India Gifts 23 Tonnes of Essential Medicines to Nepal

As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to fight the coronavirus, India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19: India Gifts 23 Tonnes of Essential Medicines to Nepal
Representative image.

Kathmandu: India on Wednesday sent 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic which has infected 45 people in the country.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the "generous support".

"I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India," Oli said in a tweet.

As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to fight the coronavirus, India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

"The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine," it said.

The initiative manifests the continuing cooperation between India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances, the statement said.

"Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on ground to contain and stop this pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge," the Indian embassy added.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has reached 45, a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

Three patients were discharged from hospital. So far, seven persons have been cured while 38 people undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi held a video conference of SAARC leaders and offered all possible assistance to the neighbouring countries, pledging USD 10 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres