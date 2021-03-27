As Spurt in Covid-19 Cases Brings Back Curbs, A List of Cities Under Lockdown and Night Curfew

As the COVID-19 cases in the country again rose alarmingly, several states faced stricter norms and curbs this month reminding people of the March of 2020 when their lives had suddenly changed due to the pandemic. India’s total active cases have reached 4,52,647 and currently comprise 3.8 per cent of the country’s total infections. The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh — continue to report a high surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, according to the ministry.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902 followed by Punjab (3,122) and Chhattisgarh (2,665), the ministry said. Ten states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said. A net incline of 31,581 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Fourteen states and union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. These are Assam, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura,Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here’s a look at some of the states that witnessed lockdown or night curfews in March:

Maharashtra: Aurangabad administration decided to impose a “partial lockdown” in the district between March 11 and April 4. The Pune district administration announced a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am while schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) also tightened the Covid-19 norms to curb sudden spurt in cases as it imposed a week-long lockdown from March 15 to 21. In Nasik, a night curfew has been imposed from 7 pm to 7 am. Maharashtra has now imposed a state-wide night curfew starting March 28.

Punjab: A night curfew was imposed in Punjab’s four districts — Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib — to tackle a recent surge in coronavirus cases. The night curfew will remain in place in the districts from 11 pm to 5 am.

Madhya Pradesh: Three major cities of Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur were placed under lockdown on March 21. The Madhya Pradesh government also closed the schools and colleges in these cities till March 31.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities of the state. Markets in these cities will not open after 10:00 pm in the urban areas of the state. Further, from March 25, it will be mandatory for all travelers coming from outside of the state to get the corona test done 72 hours before. This rule will be applicable to travellers from all states.

Uttarakhand: In Uttarakhand, Dehradun district administration announced a complete lockdown in Mussoorie’s Galway Cottage area and St George’s School, Barlow Ganj area and declared them containment zones. All shops and offices are to remain closed till further order and only one person from each family is allowed to step out to buy essential items.