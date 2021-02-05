News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Covid-19: India Received Grants from Japan, Equipment From US and France, Govt tells Lok Sabha
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: India Received Grants from Japan, Equipment From US and France, Govt tells Lok Sabha

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

India received official development assistance grants and loans from Japan for undertaking measures during the COVID19 pandemic, the government said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday.

India received official development assistance grants and loans from Japan for undertaking measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said on Friday. In addition, ventilators, test kits, among other equipment, were provided by Germany, the United States, France and Israel, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the central government has received any financial assistance from foreign countries for the implementation of health projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided technical assistance in training of experts and developing technical guidance, and support in surveillance, contact tracing and containment activities, the minister said.

It has also provided support in lab testing capacity building and quality assurance, strengthening of infection prevention, vaccination campaign and research and innovation, Choubey said.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...