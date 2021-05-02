COVID-19: India Receives More Medical Supplies From International Community

France on Sunday has send 28 tonnes of medical supplies, including eight large oxygen generation plants, as part of its “solidarity mission" to help India in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said the plants will be able to make eight hospitals “oxygen autonomous" for over 10 years.

“First phase of French solidarity mission is underway. Twenty-eight tons of medical equipment will be flown in tomorrow, including eight world-class oxygen plants that will make eight Indian hospitals oxygen autonomous for 10+ years," he tweeted. The French shipment is also expected to comprise liquid oxygen containers, ventilators and other medical supplies.

In a tweet ANI said that the flight carrying a consignment from France has arrived in India early morning.

#COVID19 | A flight carrying a consignment of medical supplies from France has arrived in India early morning. pic.twitter.com/3u06fKrRBI— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

On Tuesday, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs had said it was carrying out an “exceptional solidarity mission" to assist Indian people following a call for support by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Saturday, Germany delivered to India 120 ventilators.

Sources said Germany is set to send a mobile oxygen production and filling plant next week and 13 German technical personnel have come to India for installation and training of the equipment. They said Germany is also sending a consignment of Remdesivir and other medicines. The sources said a German agency looking after COVID-19 related issues would organise a webinar on virus sequencing with the Indian technical team.

They said procurement of medical supplies is also being made from private German companies. “For example, 24 oxygen transport tanks were procured from German company Linde by Tata. Oil India Corporation Limited is procuring four oxygen tanks from German company Albatross," said a source.

9,000 vials of Remdesivir from Belgium

Informing about the arrival of Remdesivir from Belgium, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “Shared interests and shared commonalities! Welcome consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir from our EU partner Belgium”:

Consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir arrives in India from Belgium“Shared interests and shared commonalities! Welcome consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir from our EU partner Belgium”: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Images courtesy: MEA pic.twitter.com/L8T2uI52VG — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Medical supplies from Uzbekistan arrives

An spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that a flight from Uzbekistan, carrying oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies arrived at Delhi airport early morning on Sunday. “Further deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciate gift of 100 oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies from Uzbekistan. A special thanks to the Indian community in Uzbekistan for their kind & generous donation of another 51 oxygen concentrators."

A flight from Uzbekistan, carrying oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies arrived at Delhi airport.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hsmtJIOGtc— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

More medical supplies from the US

The spokesperson further informed that another flight from the USA arrived in India carrying “over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators, and other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to the USA for its support."

Another flight from the USA arrives in India carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators, and other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to the USA for its support: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson pic.twitter.com/XjTfmrWjey— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Russia on Saturday delivered the first batch of 1,50,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to India. Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said the efficacy of the Sputnik V is among the highest in the world, and the vaccine will also be effective against new strains of COVID-19. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius. Some of the countries have already delivered the supplies.

