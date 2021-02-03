COVID-19: India Records 11,039 New Cases, 110 Fresh Fatalities

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to1,07,77,284 with11,039 new infections,while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.08 percent, while theCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.43per cent. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up toFebruary 2 with 7,21,121samples being tested on Tuesday. The 110 new fatalities include 30 fromMaharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab.A total of1,54,596 deathshave been reported so far in the country including51,139from Maharashtra followed by 12,367 from Tamil Nadu,12,223 fromKarnataka,10,858 fromDelhi, 10,188 from West Bengal,8,668 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,156 fromAndhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation..

.