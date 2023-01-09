CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#Budget2023
Home » News » India » Covid-19: India Reports 170 New Cases, 1 Death
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: India Reports 170 New Cases, 1 Death

PTI

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 13:29 IST

New Delhi, India

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (Photo: Reuters File)

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (Photo: Reuters File)

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am Monday, the total number of cases is now 4.46 crore

India saw a single-day rise of 170 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined by 52 to reach 2,371.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am Monday, the total number of cases is now 4.46 crore (4,46,80,094).

The death toll stands at 5,30,721 with one more fatality reported from Madhya Pradesh, the data stated.

The active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

RELATED NEWS

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,47,002, while the case fatality rate  was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.14 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. covid-19
  2. COVID-19 cases
first published:January 09, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 13:29 IST
Read More