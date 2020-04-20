Covid-19: India Will Stand by Maldives in This Challenging Time, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih on the health and economic challenges the COVID-19 pandemic poses for the island nation.

"The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together," the prime minister tweeted.

"India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time," he said.

