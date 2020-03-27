Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: Indian Navy Mobilises IL38 Aircraft to Transport 60,000 Face Masks from Delhi to Goa

A request for facilitating transportation of masks to the coastal state was made by the IMA president to the Indian Navy in Goa, they said.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: Indian Navy Mobilises IL38 Aircraft to Transport 60,000 Face Masks from Delhi to Goa
FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Navy on Friday mobilised its IL38 aircraft to take 60,000 masks requested by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from Delhi to Goa, senior navy officials said.

"A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by the IMA in Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown," an official said.

A request for facilitating transportation of masks to the coastal state was made by the IMA president to the Indian Navy in Goa, they said.

"Accordingly, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL38), a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy was promptly readied to depart INS Hansa for Palam Airport, New Delhi on Friday.

"The collection of the items at Delhi was coordinated by Air Force Station Palam and the aircraft returned to Goa with the masks on the same day," the official noted.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram