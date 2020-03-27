COVID-19: Indian Navy Mobilises IL38 Aircraft to Transport 60,000 Face Masks from Delhi to Goa

Amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Navy on Friday mobilised its IL38 aircraft to take 60,000 masks requested by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from Delhi to Goa, senior navy officials said.

"A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by the IMA in Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown," an official said.

A request for facilitating transportation of masks to the coastal state was made by the IMA president to the Indian Navy in Goa, they said.

"Accordingly, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL38), a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy was promptly readied to depart INS Hansa for Palam Airport, New Delhi on Friday.

"The collection of the items at Delhi was coordinated by Air Force Station Palam and the aircraft returned to Goa with the masks on the same day," the official noted.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry.

