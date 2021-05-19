india

COVID-19: Indian Railways Delivered 11,800 Tonnes of Medical Oxygen Across India

Representative image.

Around 196 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, the national transporter said

The Indian Railways has delivered nearly 11,800 MT tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 727 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said. Around 196 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added. 11 Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 717 tonnes of LMO in 43 tankers, it said.

The Oxygen Express trains have been delivering nearly 800 tonnes of LMO across the nation each day for the last few days. At least 13 states - Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh - got a big boost in the supply of the life-saving gas with several Oxygen Express trains delivering their loads.

So far 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,979 MT in UP, 498 MT in MP, 1507 MT in Haryana, 653 MT in Telangana, 97 MT in Rajasthan, 481 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 440 MT in Tamil Nadu, 227 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 81 MT in Punjab, 117 MT in Kerala and more than 3,978 MT in Delhi.

first published:May 19, 2021, 19:20 IST