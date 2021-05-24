COVID-19: Indian Railways Delivers Record Single-day Load of Over 1,142 MT of Oxygen to 14 States

The Indian Railways has delivered nearly 16,023 MT tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 977 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said. Around 247 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added. 12 Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 920 tonnes of LMO in 50 tankers, it said. The release claimed that Oxygen Expresses delivered highest ever single day load of more than 1,142 MT of Oxygen relief on May 23.

The life-saving gas was delivered to 14 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, it said. Amongst the Southern States, the release said that delivery of LMO to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka crossed 1,000 tonnes each.

So far, 614 tonnes of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,649 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 633 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 4600 tonnes in Delhi, 1759 tonnes in Haryana, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 1063 tonnes in Karnataka, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 1,024 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 730 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 246 MT in Kerala, 976 MT in Telangana and 80 MT in Assam.

Criss crossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

The average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55 kmph in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, technical stoppages have been reduced to one minute for crew changes over different sections.

The railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the states. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO, it said.

