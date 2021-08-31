Covid-19: Indore Becomes First City to Vaccinate 100% Eligible Population With First Dose

Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday reached a major milestone by vaccinating its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Among cities with a population above 10 lakh, Indore has become the only district in the country where 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries were given the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the residents of Indore for the achievement.

“I want to congratulate the people of Indore as 100% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Chouhan tweeted.

इंदौर ने फिर एक नया इतिहास रच दिया! देशभर में 10 लाख से अधिक की आबादी वाले ज़िलों में इंदौर पहला जिला बन गया है, जहाँ के सभी पात्र नागरिकों को वैक्सीन की प्रथम डोज लगायी जा चुकी है। इस जीवन रक्षक अभियान को सफल बनाने वाले सभी इंदौरवासियों का अभिनंदन! #MPFightsCorona — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2021

The administration had set a target of vaccinating 28,07,559 eligible persons on Tuesday and by 6pm the health workers managed to increase the overall tally to 28,08,212 doses, fulfilling the target. The administration had been making efforts for the completion of 100 per cent target of first dose by a week.

For the last seven days, teams of district administration, health, Women and Child Development, municipal corporation, Zila Panchayat and others were engaged in fulfilling the target, Indore Collector Manish Singh said.

Five mobile vans were deputed to search and vaccinate those in rural areas who were yet to get a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine due to any reason. On Tuesday as well, officers and workers visited houses, farms and rural areas and achieved the target. Around 75 mobile vans were deployed for the task and 385 centres administered jabs since morning.

Some volunteer organisations too joined the cause and announced prizes through lucky draws for those who will be taking jabs on August 29, 30 and 31.

The Chief Minister, during an earlier visit, had called for 100 per cent first dose completion in Indore for leading the state by an example. Indore had been among worst affected cities of the country in both waves of Covid-19 waves.

Madhya Pradesh administered over 9.29 lakh jabs by the time the story was filed while Indore administered 35,387 jabs on Tuesday and the first dose tally has surged to 28,08,627. The city has administered 9.96 lakh second doses to people as of now. The capital city Bhopal has administered 33,401 doses today, taking the first dose tally to over 17.23 lakh and over 6.25 lakh for second dose.

