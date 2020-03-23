Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

COVID-19: Inmates of Eight Karnataka Central Jails Have Sold 17,000 Masks to The Police Department

Karnataka prisons house a total of 15,000 and inmates in eight central jails are involved in manufacturing the masks, which are sold at Rs 6 per piece to the police and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 23, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19: Inmates of Eight Karnataka Central Jails Have Sold 17,000 Masks to The Police Department
For representation: AP

Bengaluru: With the scarcity of facial masks for use against the novel coronavirus pandemic, prisoners in Karnataka jails have been pitching in to manufacture them for themselves and the police department. They have so far sold 17,000 masks to the Home department.

"We were set to buy masks for our own staff and realised there aren't enough available. That's when we decided to manufacture these in prison. The inmates have been involved in the process of manufacturing the masks for a week now," said Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Director General NS Megharikh.

Prisons in the state house a total of 15,000 and inmates in eight central jails are involved in manufacturing these. They have sold the masks at Rs 6 per piece to the police as well as to the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board. This is in addition to the masks being used by inmates and prison staff.

The inmates manufacture 5,000 masks per day.

In line with the Supreme Court order, a decision to decongest prisons will be taken soon, said Megharikh.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said those who would be jailed hereafter would be isolated for 10 days before being put in prison with others as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram