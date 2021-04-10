india

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Inoculation Drive: Over 97 Lakh People Vaccinated in Maharashtra So Far

Image for representation (PTI Photo)

Nearly three lakh people were administered the dose on Friday even as the state is facing a shortage of vaccines, an official statement said.

Maharashtra has maintained its lead in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 97 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, officials said on Friday. Nearly three lakh people were administered the dose on Friday even as the state is facing a shortage of vaccines, an official statement issued here said.

The state had nearly 10 lakh doses in its stock on Friday. A total of 4.59 lakh doses were received from the Centre during the day, the statement said.

first published:April 10, 2021, 08:58 IST