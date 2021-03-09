Covid-19: 'Janta Curfew' Imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon District From March 11-15

A ‘Janta Curfew’ will be imposed from 8 pm on March 11 till 8 am March 15 in Jalgaon, authorities said. The decision was taken owing to rising Covid-19 cases in the district, ANI reported.

Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments’ exams exempted: Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector.

Thane, Nashik, Amravati and Yavatmal districts already have similar restrictions in place to curb the spread of the infection.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai civic authority allayed fears of citizens and reassured them that the city won’t have to endure another lockdown even as it called the situation under control. According to civic officials, the surge in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present. As many as 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the civic body on Monday.

The city has recorded a positivity rate of six per cent, which is quite less compared to other cities in Maharashtra, a civic official said. Considering this, there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the metropolis, the official said.

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for three days, Maharashtra had on Monday reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light. The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.