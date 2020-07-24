Covid-19: 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur City on Saturday and Sunday

As the coronavirus cases surged following easing of curbs here, civic authorities on Fridayannounced a 'janta curfew' in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday to check the spread of the infection.

Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday (July25 & 26) in the city, but said essential services will remain functional during the period. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the civic administration here. Talking to reporters, Mundhe said for the last 8 to 10 days, the civic administration had been trying to push for Covid-19 compliant behavioural change in citizens".

"We have decided to implement two-day janta curfewto bring public awareness about behavioural change towards Covid-19 rules. But if these rules are not followed, then astrict curfew could be imposed in the city," the IAS officer warned. "We are appealing to citizens to participate and support the janta curfew and change their behaviour and helpbreak the coronavirus transmission chain, said Mundhe.

Barring essential services shops, all otherestablishments will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, the civic commissioner said. "Only medical shops, healthcare centres and milk outlets will remain open. All non-essential markets willremain shut," Mundhe said.

"Citizens should remain indoors and change theirbehaviour to comply with Covid-19 guidelines to help break the transmission chain, he said. The number of coronavirus patients in Nagpur district have shot up after the easing of lockdown under the stategovernment's "Mission Begin Again" initiative.

Nagpur on Thursday reported 172 new coronavirus cases,taking the tally to 3,465 in the district, while the death toll stood at 64. The number of patients who have recovered stood at 2,213.