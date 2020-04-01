COVID-19: JEE-Advanced Entrance Exam for Admission to 23 IITs Postponed
JEE (Advanced), which was scheduled to be held on May 17, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main), IIT Delhi said.
File photo of IIT Delhi.
New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs was postponed on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials.
The exam was scheduled to be held on May 17.
"JEE (Main) examination scheduled in April has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. JEE (Advanced), which was scheduled to be held on May 17, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main)," said a senior official of IIT Delhi, the organising institute for JEE-Advanced, 2020.
Through JEE (Advanced), the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture.
While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.
The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Tuesday said that JEE-Mains is likely to be held in the last week of May.
