1-min read

COVID-19: Jharkhand Govt Announces Lockdown Till March 31

According to the notification, buses, taxis, autorickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will stay off the roads during the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
COVID-19: Jharkhand Govt Announces Lockdown Till March 31
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state with immediate effect till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, an official notification said.

Barring emergency services, all government departments, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets, shops and business establishments will remain closed during the period, the notification issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated.

Government officials will work from home but if necessary, their respective head of department can call them to office, it said.

According to the notification, buses, taxis, autorickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will stay off the roads during the lockdown.

All construction work has also been halted and places of worship will remain closed.

Banks, ATMs, hospitals, post offices, grocery stores and other essential services will remain open, the notification said.

