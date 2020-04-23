Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19: Karnataka Eases Few More Lockdown Restrictions Outside Containment Zones

The government had earlier decided that it would implement the revised MHA guidelines with effect from Thursday across the state.

Stacy Pereira | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19: Karnataka Eases Few More Lockdown Restrictions Outside Containment Zones
A man drives an auto-rickshaw depicting the coronavirus to create awareness about staying at home during a nationwide lockdown. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar - RC2CAG9FK68E

B​engaluru: The Karantaka government on Thursday added a few more exemptions to the list of activities that could be opened up as the state inched closer to relaxing lock down rules.

The government had earlier decided that it would implement the revised MHA guidelines with effect from Thursday across the state.

The activities, however, will be permitted only outside the Covid-19 containment zones that have been identified in the state.

According to the addendum released by the state chief secretary, clarification on scope of certain activities which are already under the exemption list has been made. For example, under the social sector, now, bed side attendants and care givers of senior citizens living in their homes will be permitted.

Public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections will also be allowed. In terms of supply of essential goods, this will now include-- food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills that are located in urban areas.

Relaxation will also be extended to shops selling dry fruits, ice-creams(only take away) and juice shops (only take away)​.

With regards to commercial and private establishments the govt has permitted (a) Shops of Educational books for students (b) Shop of electric fans.

While all agriculture and horticulture activities are being allowed to be carried out, the government is also making exceptions for research establishments dealing with the same. It will also permit inter-and intra state movement of planting materials and honey bee colonies and other beehive products.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres