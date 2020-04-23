Covid-19: Karnataka Eases Few More Lockdown Restrictions Outside Containment Zones

B​engaluru: The Karantaka government on Thursday added a few more exemptions to the list of activities that could be opened up as the state inched closer to relaxing lock down rules.

The government had earlier decided that it would implement the revised MHA guidelines with effect from Thursday across the state.

The activities, however, will be permitted only outside the Covid-19 containment zones that have been identified in the state.

According to the addendum released by the state chief secretary, clarification on scope of certain activities which are already under the exemption list has been made. For example, under the social sector, now, bed side attendants and care givers of senior citizens living in their homes will be permitted.

Public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections will also be allowed. In terms of supply of essential goods, this will now include-- food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills that are located in urban areas.

Relaxation will also be extended to shops selling dry fruits, ice-creams(only take away) and juice shops (only take away)​.

With regards to commercial and private establishments the govt has permitted (a) Shops of Educational books for students (b) Shop of electric fans.

While all agriculture and horticulture activities are being allowed to be carried out, the government is also making exceptions for research establishments dealing with the same. It will also permit inter-and intra state movement of planting materials and honey bee colonies and other beehive products.

