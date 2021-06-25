Covid-19: Karnataka Govt Permits Marriage Functions with 40 Attendees from June 28

Karnataka government on Friday permitted conduct of marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts and function halls involving not more than 40 guests. The weddings can be held from June 28 with some conditions.

According to an order issued by the State government, those organising marriages should obtain permission from either the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area or Tahsildar at the taluks. The officer concerned shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name, the order said. Only people with passes would be allowed to attend the marriage and they shall not be transferable, the order said.

People attending the function have been asked to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it added.

