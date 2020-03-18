COVID-19: Karnataka State Board of Auqaf Issues Advisory to Masjids, Dargahs
The board advised that the Masjid and the surrounding area be kept clean and precautionary measures taken by maintaining hygiene.
Ijtema and traditional Urus may be celebrated with minimum attendance, the advisory said, as it called for special duas to be offered for safety. (Representative image / Reuters)
Bengaluru: Aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf on Wednesday issued an advisory to all Masjids, Dargahs and other religious institutions, which includes offering prayer in minimum time.
It also advises for Friday sermons to be shortened. "The Jamath Salah (prayer) shall be offered in minimum time....duration of salah (prayer) to be minimised," the board said in a release.
"Friday sermons to be shortened like in Middle East countries. Bayan/Khutba (Sermon) for 10 minutes and salah (prayer) for 10 minutes, the entire process may be completed in 20 minutes."
Ijtema and traditional Urus may be celebrated with minimum attendance, the advisory said, as it called for special duas to be offered for safety.
The board advised that the Masjid and the surrounding area be kept clean and precautionary measures taken by maintaining hygiene.
It also said the vicinity of dargahs should be kept clean and huge crowds not be allowed to stay. It said the Madrasas/Makatib shall be closed on par with the directives of the government for schools and colleges.
Those suffering from respiratory or immunity related issues have been requested to avoid coming into public places and in particular Masjid, Madrasas/Makatib and Dargahs, the board added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'O Corona Kal Aana': Varanasi Locals Take Notes from Bollywood to Ward off Evil Coronavirus
- New Mom Tells Us What it is Like to be Away from Doctor-Husband Treating Coronavirus Patients
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag-Komolika and Prerna-Mr Bajaj's Couple Dance Goes Viral
- 'O Corona Kal Aana': Varanasi Locals Take Notes from Bollywood to Ward off Evil Coronavirus
- Tech Companies Seen Doing A Lot Around Coronavirus, But What Are They Actually Doing?