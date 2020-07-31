INDIA

1-MIN READ

'Covid-19 Threat Still Not Over': LG Rejects Delhi Govt's Decision to Reopen Hotels and Weekly Markets

File photo of Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

As the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over", Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has taken this decision, said officials.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, official sources said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over", the lieutenant governor has taken this decision, they said.

On Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels to reopen in the city. It also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place.

