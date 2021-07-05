COVID-19: LGBTQ Community Receives First Dose Of Vaccine In WB's South 24 Parganas

Members of the LGBTQ community were on Monday vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Mahamayatla office of Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The municipality started the vaccination drive after the LGBTQ community was facing problems in getting jabs. Over 1200 members of the community live in the Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality area and none of them had got their doses before today’s initiative.

The municipality has made separate arrangements for the vaccination of LGBTQ members living in the area. They received their first dose by showing their identity card and registering their names and phone numbers. Ali Mandal, a member of the governing body of the municipality, was also present during the exercise.

LGBTQ community members thanked the municipality administration for this initiative. They said that they were facing problems in getting themselves registered for getting the vaccine doses.

Vaccines were earlier arranged for people of the LGBTQ community in Durgapur of Paschim Bardhaman district. They were vaccinated at Sagarbhanga High School in Durgapur. The vaccination program was initiated by a private factory with the help of an NGO.

In India, the members of the LGBTQ community are now struggling to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. Many LGBTQ members, especially from marginalised backgrounds, do not have a proper photo ID. This comes as a roadblock when one seeks to get vaccinated against the deadly novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Sunday recorded 1, 297 new cases taking the COVID-19 tally to 15,05,394. The state recorded 20 fresh fatalities and pushed the death toll to 17,799, a health bulletin said. A total of 1,777 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate in the state to 97.57 per cent. Now, the state has 18,780 active cases.

