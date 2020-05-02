Covid-19 Lockdown: Assam Govt Allows Reopening of Liquor Outlets Across State

The Assam government on Saturday allowed reopening of liquor outlets across the state with immediate effect, an Excise Department official said.

All shops selling foreign and country-made liquor across the state are allowed to operate with immediate effect, Additional Commissioner of Excise, S K Medhi said in an order.

Transportation of liquor consignments is also allowed as per the provisions of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016, the order stated.

The licensees were directed to comply with the social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

The Assam government had earlier allowed the sale of liquor from April 12 but had to stop it after three days following a directive from the Centre.

Medhi had ordered all liquor outlets, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam to open for seven hours every day but had to issue another order on April 15 asking the deputy commissioners to close the establishments till further orders.

He had stated that the revised order was issued by the state government "in view of the consolidated revised guidelines and national directives issued by the Centre for COVID-19 management".

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365