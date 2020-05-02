Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Covid-19 Lockdown: Assam Govt Allows Reopening of Liquor Outlets Across State

All shops selling foreign and country-made liquor across the state are allowed to operate with immediate effect, Additional Commissioner of Excise, S K Medhi said in an order.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Covid-19 Lockdown: Assam Govt Allows Reopening of Liquor Outlets Across State
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)

The Assam government on Saturday allowed reopening of liquor outlets across the state with immediate effect, an Excise Department official said.

All shops selling foreign and country-made liquor across the state are allowed to operate with immediate effect, Additional Commissioner of Excise, S K Medhi said in an order.

Transportation of liquor consignments is also allowed as per the provisions of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016, the order stated.

The licensees were directed to comply with the social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

The Assam government had earlier allowed the sale of liquor from April 12 but had to stop it after three days following a directive from the Centre.

Medhi had ordered all liquor outlets, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam to open for seven hours every day but had to issue another order on April 15 asking the deputy commissioners to close the establishments till further orders.

He had stated that the revised order was issued by the state government "in view of the consolidated revised guidelines and national directives issued by the Centre for COVID-19 management".

