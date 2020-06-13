Covid-19 Lockdown: Bhopal Authorities Allow Shops Selling Non-essential Items to Open for 5 Days a Week

The Bhopal administration on Saturday allowed markets to remain open for five days a week even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise.

A statement from District Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said establishments dealing in essential commodities -- chemist shops, milk vendors, fruit and vegetable sellers, meat shops, PDS outlets, salons and others -- will be allowed to function on all seven days except for those in containment zones.

All other shops will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday and remain closed on weekends. Hotels, bakeries and restaurants can open on weekends but only for home delivery services. The shops are required to close by 8.30pm and curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 5am.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 10,641 on Saturday after 198 new cases were detected, with Bhopal accounting for 63 of them. With seven patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has risen to 447.

The number of cases in the state increased by 2,552 since lockdown restrictions were eased after May 31, while 97 people died in the same period.

Since Friday, Bhopal reported 63 cases, followed by 57 in Indore, among the worst-hit districts in the country.

The total number of cases has surged to 2,145 in Bhopal. The number of active cases is 622 after the recovery of 1,454 patients.