COVID-19 Lockdown: Bisleri Starts Direct-to-consumer Home Delivery of Mineral Water

Through this initiative, consumers across cities can opt to order directly on the company website or through a toll free number and the order will be delivered by the company via its distribution network within 48 hours, the company said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Image for representation

Bottled drinking water major Bisleri on Friday said it has launched direct-to-consumer home delivery service of its mineral water to help meet increase in demand during the coronavirus lockdown.

Commenting on the initiative, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd Director of Marketing and Business Development Anjana Ghosh said, "In testing times like these when most of us are confined to our houses, health and safety matters the most and it is important that we stay hydrated and build our immunity to fight any diseases."

"With better sanitation, hygiene practices and intake of clean water we will be better equipped to fight any public health crisis. Through this approach we want to address any demand supply gaps in the market, at the same time ensure that consumers choose safe mineral water."

With this direct-to consumer approach, Bisleri wants to assure its consumers that pure and safe mineral water will be delivered to their doorstep as and when required. It also aims to educate consumers about how hydration plays a key role in keeping one healthy and boosting immunity, the company said.

"Minerals and trace elements in water is also essential for health which one may not find in tap water or commonly used purification methods like RO & UV purifiers," it added.

