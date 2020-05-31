INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Lockdown: Chartered Flight With 300 Indians Stranded in Nigeria Arrives in Kochi

Image for representation (PTI photo)

Image for representation (PTI photo)

The Air Peace flight from Lagos, Nigeria carrying 312 passengers on board, landed at the airport at 3.30 pm, Cochin International Airport Spokesperson said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
Share this:

A chartered flight carrying over 300 Indian nationals stranded in Nigeria due to COVID-19-induced lockdown arrived here on Sunday afternoon, an airport official said.

The Air Peace flight from Lagos, Nigeria carrying 312 passengers on board, landed at the airport at 3.30 pm, Cochin International Airport Spokesperson said.

"There were 197 Keralites among the evacuees, who were stuck in the African country during the lock down," he said.

Rest of the passengers are from other south Indian states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading