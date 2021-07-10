Covid-19 Lockdown: Check Here Which State/UT Extended, Lifted Restrictions

Even as Covid-19 cases across India show a declining trend, several states/union territories have continued to impose lockdown to completely break the chain of transmission of the infection. However, there are some states/union territories which have lifted the coronavirus-induced restrictions in a phased manner to kick-start the badly-hit economy.

Two main reasons behind states/union territories governments still imposing lockdown are emerging cases of the delta and delta plus Covid-19 variants and a potentially imminent third wave as predicted by health experts.

India on Saturday recorded 42,766 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033. The death toll has climbed to 4,07,145, with 1,206 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

Here’s a list of states or union territories which have either extended the Covid-19 lockdown or lifted the restrictions in a phased manner:

• West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government extended the restrictions across the state till July 15. However, it also gave additional relaxations to people.

• Punjab: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the lifting of weekend and night curfew and allowed gatherings of 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors from July 12 in view of decline in Punjab’s Covid-19 positivity rate. Bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc., will be allowed to reopen subject to all those eligible staff members and visitors who have taken at least one dose each of the vaccine.

• Odisha: The Odisha government has extended the partial lockdown in the state for 15 more days till 5am on July 16. The existing restrictions will end at 5am on Thursday.

• Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has passed a colour-coded ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ under which curbs will be implemented in accordance to the severity of the Covid-19 situation. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open.

• Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has announced ‘state-level trigger’ for imposing restrictions in administrative units irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage. State-level trigger means that irrespective of the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to the notification.

• Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week till 6am on July 9. The Tamil Nadu government has also introduced further relaxations in fresh orders. Announcing fresh regulations, Stalin said the existing lockdown relaxations would continue except in containment zones. The attendance at marriages and funerals or last rites remain limited to a maximum of 50 and 20 respectively. Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, road-side eateries, sweet and savoury shops will be permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity in line with the Covid-19 protocol.

• Madhya Pradesh: The state government recently announced the end of the Sunday weekly lockdown in the state in view of decline in Covid-19 positive cases. However, the night curfew will remain in force. “We are rolling back weekly Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect, those who wish to continue economic activities could do so by following safety norms,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said in a tweet on June 26.

• Karnataka: Under the ‘Unlock’ process, the Karnataka government recently allowed public transport, malls, shopping complexes and offices to function in full strength with adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) was lifted by the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government.

