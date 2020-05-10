INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Lockdown: Cops Jostle at UP-Rajasthan Border over Movement of Migrant Workers

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Migrant workers, allegedly aided by the Rajasthan policemen, were trying to enter Uttar Pradesh without registering with the authorities concerned, they said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Share this:

Two sub-inspectors were injured as UP and Rajasthan policemen jostled over the homeward journey of migrant workers at the Mathura border on Sunday, officials said.

Migrant workers, allegedly aided by the Rajasthan policemen, were trying to enter Uttar Pradesh without registering with the authorities concerned, they said. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the workers tried to enter UP through Jajampatti border under Magorra police station limits allegedly with the support of Rajasthan police personnel and two UP sub-inspectors got injured while trying to control the situation, said Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover.

From the past few days some private buses were de-boarding migrant workers near the border in Rajasthan. On Sunday morning, they tried to enter Uttar Pradesh and were allegedly aided by some policemen from Udyognagar police station of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, officials said.

On receiving information about the incident, Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra and the SSP reached the spot. Later, the district magistrate and SSP of Bharatpur also joined them.

The officers brought the situation under control and it was decided that only officially registered migrant workers from Rajasthan would be allowed to enter UP.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading