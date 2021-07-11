Covid-19 Lockdown: Delhi, Kerala Ease Restrictions; Check Measures Taken by Other States

As states across the country witness a slight dip in the number COVID-19 cases, some have started the process of unlock in order to gradually resume various economic activities while others have extended lockdowns with some more relaxations. However, the country still continues to report a high number of cases amid the spread of the Delta variant.

With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed a decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent.

Here’s a list of states which have either extended the Covid-19 lockdown or eased restrictions:

Delhi:

The auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools have been allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50-per cent seating capacity, but physical teaching and learning will remain suspended, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will, however, remain closed and online or distance learning will be allowed.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural events and such other gatherings. Public transports, including the Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with a 50-per cent seating capacity. The DTC and cluster buses will also run with a 50-per cent seating capacity. The Delhi government started a phased unlock process, lifting the curbs on construction and manufacturing activities with onsite workers, from May 31. Last week, the government allowed reopening stadiums and sports complexes without spectators.

Kerala:

The Kerala government has come out with some relaxation in the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Covid-19 protocol to boost the tourism sector. Tourism activities are allowed in areas where the TPR is below 10 per cent. However, the staff working in the sector must have taken at least one dose of vaccination. The guests also must either have proof of at least one dose of Covid vaccination or an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours.

Gyms and indoor sports are also allowed to function in non-AC halls/spaces with adequate ventilation, restricting to a maximum of 20 persons at a time in A and B category areas. The government has also entrusted district collectors to take necessary steps to promote door delivery of essential items, in consultation with the trade associations to reduce crowding in shops.

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government has announced ‘state-level trigger’ for imposing restrictions in administrative units irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage. State-level trigger means that irrespective of the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to the notification.

Tamil Nadu:

Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week till 6am on July 9. The Tamil Nadu government has also introduced further relaxations in fresh orders. Announcing fresh regulations, Stalin said the existing lockdown relaxations would continue except in containment zones. The attendance at marriages and funerals or last rites remain limited to a maximum of 50 and 20 respectively. Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, road-side eateries, sweet and savoury shops will be permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity in line with the Covid-19 protocol.

Karnataka:

Under the ‘Unlock’ process, the Karnataka government recently allowed public transport, malls, shopping complexes and offices to function in full strength with adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) was lifted by the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government.

