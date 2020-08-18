Covid-19 Lockdown Fallout: Delhi Metro to Reduce Perks and Allowances of Employees by 50%

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said it would reduce perks and allowances for employees by 50% with effect from August. It said the decision has been taken "in view of the adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services".

The DMRC has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation, said sources.

"Starting with the salary for August, perks and allowances will be payable at the rate of 15.75% of basic pay," it said in a statement.

"With immediate effect, all sanctions of fresh advances for house building advance, multipurpose advance, laptop advance, festival advance, etc to be kept on hold till further orders. Advances already sanctioned will continue to be disbursed, as and when a demand is received," it added.

The order had been issued with the approval of competent authority. The DMRC has about 14,500 employees, sources said.

Delhi Metro services have remained on the prohibited list since the first lockdown at the end of March.