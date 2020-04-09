COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi University Postpones Practical, Written Exams Till Further Notice
The varsity has postponed exams of School of Open Learning, regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB).
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
The Delhi University on Thursday postponed practical and written exams till further notice. In a notification, it said the datesheets issued in the regard stand withdrawn and fresh dates will be notified soon.
The varsity has postponed exams of School of Open Learning, regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB). The university is shut till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan is Proud of Her First Ever 'Phooli Hui Poori' But Fans Think it is a Bhatura
- Netizens Are Turning Pillows into Pretty Dresses for the #QuarantinePillowChallenge
- Mobile Internet And Home Broadband Speeds Are Falling in India: Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- You Will Probably Not Believe How Much The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Will Apparently Cost
- Wimbledon Organisers to Get Over 100 Million Euros From Insurance: Reports