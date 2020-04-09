Take the pledge to vote

COVID-19 Lockdown: Delivered Groceries to Over 1 Million Households in 3 Weeks, Says Grofers

Grofers highlighted what’s happening with online grocery in the face of the prevailing situation in the country.

Trending Desk

April 9, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Mr Saurabh Kumar, Founder, Grofers. (Image source: Grofers)

Online grocery retailer Grofers has said that it has delivered essential groceries to over one million households in 22 cities over the last three weeks.

In a blog post, Grofers said that the last three weeks have been very hectic for them with customers flooding them with queries about delayed or cancelled orders.

The company said that the coronavirus lockdown had brought their activity to a screeching halt. However, work has again started gaining pace in the face of an extreme surge in demand.

Grofers highlighted what’s happening with online grocery in the face of the prevailing situation in the country.

Drawing a comparison between kirana stores and online grocery, the company said the former constitute 95 per cent of Indian grocery retail, while the reach of the latter is only about 0.2 per cent of the overall retail market.

It attributed the growing reach of kirana stores to their customized service at a very local level.

Grofers asserted that even at the end of the crisis, they will only be able to reach 0.5 per cent of the retail market.

It explained how difficult it became to deliver orders when the lockdown kicked in. Grofers said in those initial days the orders contained non-essential items or too many items at one go.

