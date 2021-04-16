Covid-19 Lockdown: Full List of All The Weekend Restrictions Across States

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, states and union territories have amped up testing and partial lockdowns and curfews in the weekend to curb the spread of infections. India reported a record 2,17,353 new cases on Friday making taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry.

News18 prepared a list of states that have imposed lockdown-like restrictions:

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration announced a weekend lockdown in the union territory from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Essential activities and services and home delivery of food are exempted from the purview of the lockdown and residents are urged to stay indoors, the administration said. Passengers will have to register themselves on the COVA Punjab app if they plan on travelling to the Union Territory.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on Sunday. “There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period. Necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. The state government has also doubled the fine to Rs 1000 for those caught without masks for the first time and Rs 10,000 to repeated offenders. Passengers arriving in UP from Maharashtra and Kerala must carry a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to travel.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra had declared a 15-day curfew from Wednesday till 7 am on May 1, entailing stricter curbs on public activities but stopped short of announcing a full-scale lockdown. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place. All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The local transport will also function for those involved in essential services. Services such as vaccination, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e-commerce firms, work at construction sites with residential facility and industrial activities, where accommodation or transportation of personnel is available, will remain unaffected.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of Covid infections in the national capital. Those going for vaccination will be required to apply for a curfew pass. Mediapersons have been exempted from the weekend curfew. The movement of people for wedding-related (up to 50 people) and funeral-related (up to 20 people) gatherings will be allowed. People dealing in food, groceries, fruits, vegetables and dairy products will also have to seek a curfew pass for their movement.Only one weekly market in a zone will be allowed to open per day The DDMA said public transport such as the metro, buses, autorickshaws and taxis will be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of only those who have been exempted from the weekend curfew.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government issued an order stating that restrictions currently in place to tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases were part of “corona curfew” and should not be termed as “lockdown”. The order highlighted that essential services, including industries, medical establishment, construction activities, chemist shops, grocery outlets etc, will remain in operation during corona curfew. Passengers arriving from Maharashtra to Indore and Bhopal to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 48 hours.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a covid-19 review today said that the night curfew imposed in seven districts, including Bengaluru, will continue. Refusing to term the restrictions as ‘lockdown’, the state administration has imposed night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am in worst covid-hit districts: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi, and Manipal. Negative RT-PCR report taken not more than 72 hours is mandatory for people arriving in Karnataka from Chandigarh, Kerala, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Punjab

The Punjab government has imposed a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced ban on all public gatherings and ordered all schools to remain shut.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19. Gatherings are banned while capacity of marriages and funerals have been reduced. Banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew. Election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where bypolls will be held on Saturday, are also be exempted. Public transport will also be operational but with a reduced 50% capacity. RT-PCR test mandatory for inter-state travel, including people entering and exiting the state.

Uttarakhand

Amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, night curfew will be imposed across the state starting from 10.30 pm every night till 5 am. The state government announced restrictions. Bus, auto-rickshaw, etc will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Gyms across the same are also required to follow the 50 per cent occupancy rule. Coaching centres, swimming pools and spas will be shut under further notice. A cap of 200 people will be allowed at all gatherings including religious in the state.

Haryana

Haryana has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am, however no lockdown or weekend curfew have been imposed. All schools, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes closed till April 30. Commissioners may further impose Section 144 for enforcement of ‘Corona Curfew’ and for other restrictions as are required locally.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli according to a high court order. A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for those arriving in the state. Passengers travelling to Surat will have to download the SMC Covid-19 Tracker app and fill an online self-reporting form.

Odisha

The state government has imposed a night curfew in 10 districts of the state from 10 pm to 5 am. These are : Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Kerala

The Kerala government imposed fresh restrictions including reduction of cap on capacity for public events and also restricted its timings. Shops have to close by 9 pm and doorstep delivery services were urged. These curbs will remain in place till April 30. Only 200 people will be allowed to attend outdoor functions while 100 people are allowed in events held indoors. Passengers will have to secure an e-pass by registering on the state’s Covid-19 portal before travelling to Kerala. “Religious leaders and district authorities may be persuaded to avoid community gatherings (iftar parties) when customary fasting is broken during evenings in the month of Ramzan,” the order

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a night curfew in eight districts: Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh imposed lockdown in Sukma and Durg till April 19 in view of rise in coronavirus cases. In Durg, borders of the district will remain sealed while entry to the district will only be allowed after producing an e-pass. However, shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate. Bank and post offices will be operational between 10 am and 1 pm. In Sukma, night curfew from 12 pm to 7 am has been imposed. Shops will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 12 pm.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here