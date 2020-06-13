Covid-19 Lockdown: Homecoming for 693 Indians Stranded in Pakistan Likely via Wagah-Attari Border This Month

As many as 693 Indians stranded in Pakistan following the lockdown and air travel ban imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to be brought back home on June 23.

Source say the formalities for their homecoming have been initiated and that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad is in constant touch with them.

These stranded Indians mostly include students from Kashmir, and residents from Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Sources have said that their return will be facilitated via road through the Wagah-Attari border.

A student from Kashmir told News18 on condition of anonymity that she got to know of the arrangements from an email sent by the Indian mission in Pakistan.

Quoting from the email, she said the Indian High Commission has requested Pakistan’s foreign ministry to open the Wagah-Attari on June 23 to allow the return of stranded Indians and that a response is awaited.

The email further said that upon return, all the Indians will be quarantined for 14 days in Punjab before being sent to their home states.

Confirming the development to News18, a source in the the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi said its government had received a request from Indian officials. The source added that Pakistan is likely to comply but has not finalised a date yet.

India had earlier sent home 430 Pakistani citizens through the Attari-Wagah border despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

