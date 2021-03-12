COVID-19 Lockdown in 11 Hotspots Areas Under Thane Municipal Corporation from March 13 to 31: All You Need to Know

An order issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said that a lockdown in Maharashtra's Thane City will come to effect from March 13. The lockdown was declared on Monday in Thane by the civic administration. The Thane Municipal Corporation has locked down 11 hotspots in areas under its jurisdiction till the last day of the month.

The order issued by Sharma said the decision was taken due to the spike in daily COVID-19 cases in the areas in question over the past few days. The decision has been taken in light of the recent dramatic surge in cases and the restriction has been imposed to contain the spread of the virus. All restrictions that were announced by the Centre during the nationwide lockdown would be in place during this time period as well. As of March 8, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845. The death toll in the district has been pushed to 6,302. Thane added 780 new COVID-19 cases in one day and as of now, the active infection count in Thane is 7,264.

Here's everything you should know about the Thane lockdown:

What's allowed:Services like medical shops, dairy, groceries and all the other establishments dealing with essentials will be allowed to remain open.

What's not allowed:Going by the notification released by the Centre during India lockdown, all the commercial establishments will remain shut.Schools and colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, etc. will remain closed.Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums, theatres, assembly halls, and similar spots will also remain shut.Social/political/sports/ entertainment/academic/cultural/ religious programmes and large gatherings will be prohibited during this period.

COVID-19 hotspots in Thane

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's release, the list of areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots in Thane city include several well-known residential complexes and famous sites in the city. Following regions will go under lockdown: