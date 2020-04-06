Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

As Cases Cross 300-Mark, UP Lockdown May be Extended Till State is 'Coronavirus-Free'

UP chief secretary RK Tiwari said a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviews the situation.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 6, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Cases Cross 300-Mark, UP Lockdown May be Extended Till State is 'Coronavirus-Free'
People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at a market in Lucknow. (PTI)

Lucknow: The lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak may be extended if the situation doesn’t improve, chief secretary RK Tiwari told News18 on Monday.

Tiwari added that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation and a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after a review.

“The chief minister is continuously monitoring the situation. Today is April 6 and there is almost a week to go for the lockdown to end. A decision will be taken on the situation then. In the last few days, most of the positive cases are somehow related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation (in Delhi) and more than half the positive cases from the state are also of people linked to the event,” Tiwari said.

“If the cases continue to surge, we might have to extend the lockdown. We are prepared and wherever cases are being reported, containment exercise is being done. Contact-tracing is also being carried out and testing is being done. Apart from this, 6,000 isolation beds and 12,000 quarantine beds have been made at the Covid-19 hospitals. Supply of masks and other surgical equipment is being ensured to the hospitals,” he added.

On the issue of labourers, daily wagers and homeless people getting effected by the lockdown, he said, “MNREGA labourers, pensioners of all kinds are being taken care of by the state government. The CM has also ensured help to daily wagers, rickshaw pullers, the homeless. Educational institutions have been told to defer fees and not to pressurise parents.”

Later, additional chief secretary (Home) Avneesh Avasthi said speculation on lifting the lockdown is premature till the state is not “coronavirus-virus free”.

He added that the state is planning testing for people who were directly in contact with the Jamaat attendees.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    944,751

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,287,168

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    271,887

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,530

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres