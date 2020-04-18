Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Covid-19 Lockdown: Over 12 Lakh Construction Workers in Maharashtra to Get Rs 2,000 Each

State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said workers were reeling under hardships and finding it difficult to take care of their daily needs as construction activities had come to a halt due to the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Covid-19 Lockdown: Over 12 Lakh Construction Workers in Maharashtra to Get Rs 2,000 Each
Migrant workers line up for food. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to pay Rs 2,000 each to over 12 lakh registered construction workers in the state who have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The curbs imposed on March 24 were later extended till May 3.

State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil observed that workers were reeling under hardships and finding it difficult to take care of their daily needs as construction activities had come to a halt due to the lockdown.

"Given the situation, Rs 2,000 each will be deposited through direct benefit transfer in the bank accounts of workers who are registered with the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board," he said in an official statement, adding that more than 12 lakh workers registered with the board will benefit from this.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, Walse-Patil and senior bureaucrats, the statement said.

Thackeray on Friday said some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from April 20 based on compliance with norms in place to combat coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

